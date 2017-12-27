Rhode Island woman killed in Florida plane crash

BARTOW, Fla. (WPRI) – A Christmas Eve plane crash claimed the lives of five people, including a Rhode Island native.

Krista Clayton, 32, was on board the plane with John Shannon, 70, the pilot, and three members of Shannon’s family.

The plane, bound for Key West, crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bord.

Investigators believe the crash could have been caused by thick fog, though a family friend says Shannon was a responsible, experienced pilot who would never put his family and friends at risk.

Clayton was born in Westerly and raised in Charlestown, graduating from Chariho High School and the University of Rhode Island.

She was a teacher in Lakeland, Florida, and leaves behind two young daughters and her fiance.

A gofundme page has been set up in Clayton’s memory, with proceeds going towards memorial services in Florida and Rhode Island.