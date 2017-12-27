Shelter offers advice for keeping pets safe during frigid temperatures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the temperatures continue to drop into the single digits, it is important to consider how you protect your pets.

When it’s dangerously cold outside, it is important to keep the following tips from the Providence Animal Rescue League in mind:

Keep your pets inside

Keep your pets hydrated and properly fed

If pets have to go outside, don’t let them stay out for long

Make sure your pet has a warm, safe place to retreat to (both indoors and outdoors)

This is especially important for pets who are sick, overweight, young or old, according to PARL.

“If it’s too cold for us than its too cold for our pets,” PARL’s Megan Yaffe said. “You really want them to be outdoors in really short intervals, dogs just to use the bathroom and keep them supervised if you’re caring for any outdoor animals.”