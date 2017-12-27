Smithfield police searching for suspects who passed counterfeit bills

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the publics help to identify 3 suspects who are accused of passing counterfeit cash at a 7-Eleven on Douglas Pike in Smithfield.

Police said on Dec. 12, two male suspects and one female suspect entered the store around 5 p.m. One male suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, purchased numerous food items, then came back to load money onto a Green Dot prepaid card.

According to police, the man used a total of 17 fake $20 bills during the transactions.

The suspect who passed the counterfeit cash is a tall male with a medium build and a dark complexion. He was wearing a blue hoodie at the time of the transaction.

The other male suspect is described as a tall man with a medium complexion and a medium build, last seen wearing a black jacket over a grey hoodie. The female suspect is described as a short female with a medium build and a light complexion, last seen wearing a black Victoria’s Secret PINK hoodie.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Smithfield police at (401) 231-2500.