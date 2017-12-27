Somerset man dies following wrong-way crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a wrong-way crash in Fall River claimed the life of a Somerset man.

The crash took place around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Route 79 in the area of North Main Street.

Police said a car driven by Raymond Martin was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with an oncoming SUV.

Martin, 75, of Somerset, was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old man from Fall River, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are now working to figure out why Martin was driving the wrong way and what led to the crash.