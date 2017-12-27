Suspect steals thousands of dollars worth of tools from local company

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Warwick plumbing and heating company is working with police to identify a man who was caught on camera breaking into the three of the company’s vehicles and stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools.

President of Evergreen Plumbing and Heating John Mastroianni estimates that at least $12,000 worth of tools went missing during the holiday weekend.

“It’s sad that people have to do these things but it is what it is,” Mastroianni said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking the windows and stealing multiple tools from the vehicles.

But Mastroianni said the theft hurts since the tools meant much more than the cost.

“There are a lot of tools that have been passed on for generations believe it or not, that my father gave me and I gave to my son,” Mastroianni said.

Police confirmed authorities responded to a report of larceny, Mastroianni said the suspect hit once on Saturday and again on Sunday.

“Two or three of my guys lost days work because they don’t have their tools and their vehicles were being fixed, they didn’t need to lose a day after the holiday,” Mastroianni said.

Mastroianni said he is slowly re-buying tools in order to continue servicing his customers while hoping some can eventually be recovered.

“They have to keep moving, they have to keep busy, trucks have to stay on the roads so, we’ll see how it works out,” Mastroianni said.

The suspect has a tattoo that comes down to about his thumb on his left hand. Mastroianni said there may have been a second suspect driving a getaway car that was not caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone who has information on the suspects should contact Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.