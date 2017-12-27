Tractor-trailer rollover in Littleton leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

LITTLETON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 49 southbound after a tractor-trailer rolled over onto another vehicle near exit 31 in Littleton.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a tractor-trailer truck carrying home heating oil was laying on its side off to the right side of the highway just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The rear of the truck was on top of a Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 41-year-old man from Salisbury, was trapped inside the vehicle following the crash.

Official location of I-495 SB Crash is confirmed to be; I-495 SB prior to Exit 31 in #Littleton. Left lane is open. This is same crash as reported earlier as #Westford, #Chelmsford and #Littleton. pic.twitter.com/fN33yOE7LW — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 27, 2017

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the Ford Focus was changing lanes when it collided with the tractor-trailer truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to brake to avoid a collision, however, both vehicles exited the roadway, with the trailer rolling over and coming to a stop on top of the Ford Focus.

The driver of the Ford Focus was extricated from the vehicle and transported by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from Gardner, was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

#MAtraffic Update: Littleton, I-495 SB @ X 31- left lane reopened. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 27, 2017

The crash caused traffic to snarl in the area, with all southbound lanes closed. The left lane was eventually opened around 4:30 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 8 p.m., the scene is still active with only the one lane open. The crash remains under investigation by police.