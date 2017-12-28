3 businesses honoring Benny’s tire warranties

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The closure of all 31 Benny’s locations left customers with seemingly useless warranties on tires.

However, Benny’s spokesperson Dante Bellini, Jr. announced Thursday that Melvin’s Tire Pros, Roland’s Tire and Cape & Island Tire will honor customers’ road hazard warranty adjustments on Cooper and Hankook tires.

Tires sold at Benny’s prior to Sept. 25, 2017 are warrantied for 24 months against ruptures, bruises, cuts and nail holes in normal passenger service, according to Bellini.

Bellini said damaged tires will be replaced with an adjustment charge pro-rated for the amount of time they were used.

Melvin’s Tire Pros locations:

390 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI

2760 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI

10 School St., Seekonk, Mass.

45 Huling Road, North Kingstown, RI

Roland’s Tire locations:

11 Howland Road, Fairhaven, Mass.

585 G.A.R. Hwy (Route 6), Somerset, Mass.

Cape & Islands Tire locations:

3057 Cranberry Hwy (Route 6), Wareham, Mass.

135 Route 6A, Orleans, Mass.

735 Teaticket Hwy (Route 28), Falmouth, Mass.

730 Bearse’s Way, Hyannis, Mass.