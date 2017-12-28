Dogs seized in cruelty investigation up for adoption

Related Coverage Shelter offers advice for keeping pets safe during frigid temperatures

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An animal cruelty investigation resulted in the seizure of two dozen dogs from a property in Exeter.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) said it received a complaint stating that a number of dogs were secured outdoors.

Upon arriving at the property last Friday, the agency found several of the dogs to be lacking adequate shelter to protect them from the elements. At the time, it was 28 degrees outside with a wind chill factor of 19 degrees, according to the RISPCA.

Several of the dogs were also found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

R.I. State Police are now working to secure a warrant for the arrest of those responsible, the RISPCA said.

In total, the RISPCA took custody of 14 beagles, six Brittany spaniels and four chihuahuas.

The RISPCA said Exeter Animal Control and the Potter League for Animals assisted in removing the dogs from the property.

Fifteen of the dogs are being housed at the RISPCA and the remaining nine are at the Potter League. All 24 are either currently up for adoption or will be within the next week.

