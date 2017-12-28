Driver killed in early-morning rollover crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One person is dead following a rollover crash on Route 295 South early Thursday morning.

Reports of the crash which occurred just South of Route 113 came just before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the crash was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle after drifting into the breakdown lane and attempting to swerve back onto the highway.

The victim was dead when officials arrived on scene and has only been identified as a male in his early 20s.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. She was unhurt and taken to the hospital for evaluation.