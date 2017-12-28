Health Dept. OKs closing Memorial Hospital emergency department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health on Thursday approved Care New England’s application to permanently close the emergency department at Memorial Hospital, a move that officials said functionally closes the hospital.

The decision, effective Jan. 1, comes less than three months after Care New England announced plans to close Memorial, soon after a deal to sell it fell through. The hospital has been losing patients for years, and its operations have lost $91 million since Care New England acquired it in 2013. Many of its services have already been stopped in recent weeks due to safety concerns.

Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said she placed 25 conditions on the approval “to ensure that residents continue to have access to the high-quality care they need.” They include opening a 7-day walk-in clinic; providing $300,000 to Pawtucket and $200,000 to Central Falls annually for the next two years to offset the cost of driving to other ERs; and creating a transportation plan to help patients who have to go to other hospitals for care.

Care New England’s leaders said they appreciated the approval, while acknowledging “the significant impact this decision has, and will continue to have, on residents and hospital employees.” The company, Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital group, says it lost more than $6 million in October and November largely due to Memorial’s troubles.

Care New England said patients with outpatient appointments should still plan to attend unless otherwise notified. The Care New England Express Health Care walk-in clinic and the Ambulatory Care Center, both at 111 Brewster St., will both remain open, as will the Pediatric Primary Care Center and New England Pediatric Institute of Neurodevelopment at 555 Prospect St.

“Future services will be implemented to preserve Memorial Hospital’s legacy, and the dedicated professionalism of those who have provided care and support for which Memorial was known for more than 100 years,” Dr. James Fanale, who takes over Monday as Care New England’s CEO, said in a statement.

In a separate email to all Care New England Staff on Thursday afternoon, Fanale said: “I know this has been a difficult and challenging time, and I appreciate the ongoing commitment of each and every one of our staff both now and in the new year ahead.”

In a statement, the four state senators who represent Pawtucket expressed “profound disappointment” at the decision to close the hospital, which they had opposed in a letter last month.

“I am told that the emergency department at Miriam Hospital is already overwhelmed, with nurses there being required to work 12-hour shifts,” state Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, D-Central Falls, said. “Many members of our community are elderly and may have mobility issues. They may not have easy access to transportation to get to another facility in the first place. These are factors that need to be considered.”

The Health Department has not yet taken action on a second application filed by Care New England, this one to cease primary care services there. A spokesman for the department said Care New England’s other hospitals do not yet have licenses to provide those services in Pawtucket, so Memorial’s license will remain in place for now.

Last week, Care New England said it would preserve up to 200 of Memorial’s nearly 700 jobs by continuing to offer some primary care and other services to Blackstone Valley residents. While those are initially expected to be on Memorial’s campus, executives have signaled they could eventually move to a different location.

Jim Beardsworth, a spokesman for Care New England, said Memorial employees who are losing their jobs will be paid through Jan. 12, though some may be done coming to work sooner than that.

Ray Sullivan, a spokesman for the United Nurses and Allied Professionals that represents some workers at Memorial, was critical of the state decision. He noted the state already ordered Memorial to stop accepting patients transported by emergency medical services as of Dec. 1, which has led to a surge in patients arriving at nearby Miriam on Providence’s East Side.

“Today’s rubber-stamp ruling is par for the course and another example of the tail wagging the dog,” Sullivan said. “In the meantime, our union has negotiated a deal to preserve health care services and jobs in Pawtucket. That remains our immediate focus going forward.”

Alexander-Scott noted that the Health Department held two community meetings and accepted written comments as officials reviewed the closure proposal.

“We spent weeks carefully weighing CNE’s applications to understand how these changes at Memorial Hospital would affect the most vulnerable residents of Pawtucket and Central Falls, and the state’s health care system as a whole,” she said.

The decision on Memorial’s emergency department comes one day after Care New England said it had extended its exclusivity agreement with Partners HealthCare, Massachusetts’ largest hospital group, to negotiate a merger of the two companies. Their pact now runs through the end of January.

