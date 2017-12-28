Icy conditions hinder crews at North Kingstown fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The frigid conditions on Thursday made it difficult for anyone to be outside, but it was especially tough for firefighters who responded to a house fire in North Kingstown.

Fire officials said four engines responded at about 3:30 p.m. to the home on Finch Lane.

One person and some pets were inside when the fire broke out but officials said they were able to get out safely.

Multiple engines responding to a North Kingstown house fire pic.twitter.com/Qo0DnSRWIF — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) December 28, 2017

The back of the home sustained significant damage.

Firefighters on scene said the biggest challenge was the water immediately turning into ice. Public works crews had to bring in a bus to keep firefighters warm, along with materials to alleviate the icy conditions.

“Thankfully, we were able to get some sand and salt down on the ice so right now the firefighters are safe, and no injuries to bystanders,” North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said.

The Red Cross is responding to the scene to help those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The icy conditions caused similar problems Thursday for crews who responded to fires in Bristol and Taunton.