Man arrested after investigation into shoplifting spree

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police arrested a man after a three month investigation into the theft of thousands of dollars worth of items from a BJ’s Whole Sale club.

Police said Michael Slonski, 47, of Providence was arrested in connection to the theft of more than $10,000 worth of assorted DVD’s and ink cartridges from the store on Stone Hill Drive.

Slonski was charged with four counts of felony shoplifting and four counts of misdemeanor habitual offender shoplifting.

Johnston police said anyone who has had similar incidents in their area should contact Detective Thomas Dwyer at (401) 231-4210 ext. 3158.