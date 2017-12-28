New Year’s Eve celebrations to bring thousands to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Let the countdown to the countdown begin!

On Sunday night, Waterplace Park in downtown Providence will be filled with an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people ringing in the new year, and the city is taking steps to ensure a celebratory atmosphere without compromising security.

“We’ll have laser-light shows going on throughout the night, we’ll have music and entertainment, we’ll be shining things on the Superman building,” Skyline at Waterplace managing partner Michael Mota said.

Mota said the venue won a $15,000 bid from the city to host this year’s One Providence celebration.

“We want to do this every year for the next 20 years,” he added.

While the masses watch a virtual ball drop from the Superman building and a six-and-a-half-minute fireworks finale, city police officers and firefighters will be watching out for them.

“We definitely live in different times,” Mota said. “I have my family here, so safety is of our utmost importance.”

Mota said Skyline at Waterplace will also have 11 private security guards on hand.

Providence police would not release specifics on their plan for security reasons, but released the following statement to Eyewitness News:

“The police will be vigilant in their public safety efforts. The safety of those who live and visit the city is paramount during all events that take place in the city. We will have increased patrols posted and our K9’s out as well.”

The city has a strict curfew and celebrations must wrap up by 2 a.m.

From 6 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, members of the Providence firefighters union will be offering free rides home from bars and restaurants within city limits. To arrange for a ride, call (401) 272 -7999.