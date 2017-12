The Pic of the Day for December 28, 2017 was submitted by Jennifer Bifulco of Cranston. It shows a colorful sunset on Christmas Eve as seen from Scituate Avenue in Cranston.

Jennifer has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

