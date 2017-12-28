Police: Connecticut man drove drunk with a child in the car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say they arrested a Connecticut man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit while a child was in his car.

State Police say 42-year-old Adam Zaushny, of New London, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday morning after troopers saw him driving erratically on Interstate 95 South in Richmond, Rhode Island.

Police say a 9-year-old girl who’s related to Zaushny was in the backseat.

Police notified the Connecticut Department of Children and Families. The girl was released to her mother.

Zaushny was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for other violations.

It’s unclear whether Zaushny is represented by an attorney who could comment.

He was arraigned and released until a future court appearance in District Court.