Providence City Council seeks applicants for police oversight board

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence City Council is asking city residents to submit applications to join the Providence External Review Authority by Jan. 20.

The council is allowed to appoint eight of the police oversight board’s nine members. Mayor Jorge Elorza has already appointed attorney Michael Fontaine as his one and only selection for the board.

“We are dedicated to an open and transparent process for seating the PERA board,” Council President David Salvatore said in a prepared statement. “We want anyone who is interested in being part of this board to have an opportunity to be considered. If you or someone you know is interested, I encourage you to submit your materials as soon as possible.”

Applicants must submit a cover letter and resume by Jan. 20 to City Council policy aide Nick Freeman at Nfreeman@providenceri.gov.

Under the current PERA ordinance, no more than two former law enforcement officers can serve on the board at the same time. Elected officials, active police officers and immediate family members of police officers are also barred from serving on the board.

PERA was established in 2002, although it has been inactive for more than 10 years. But the nine-member board – plus its staff – is a key part of a new police reform ordinance known as the Providence Community-Police Relations Act (PCPRA) that takes effect Jan. 1.

The new act gives PERA the ability to investigate complaints related to violations of the ordinance; review and make recommendations on union contracts; and decide whether certain individuals should be removed from the police department’s gang database.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and Police Chief Hugh Clements have raised concerns about the board having subpoena power over cops, arguing that the board could interfere with internal police investigations.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he supports PERA having investigatory authority as long as it doesn’t interfere with police investigations. Salvatore has said he wants to “have this conversation with folks in the community and public safety and get this right.”

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan