Providence firefighters offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Firefighters in Providence are offering free rides home in the city on New Year’s Eve to prevent people from driving under the influence.

The union that represents the city’s firefighters said on Thursday that its Safe Night program is part of firefighters’ commitment to keeping residents safe.

Union President Paul Doughty says they want to cut down on the number of accidents.

The program is set start at 6 p.m. Sunday and end at 7 a.m. Monday.

Off-duty firefighters will be available to give rides from Providence bars and restaurants to private homes within city limits.

People can call 401-272-7999 to get a ride, though the union says there could be delays.