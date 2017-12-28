Providence man charged with trafficking over 100 pounds of marijuana

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing charges after he was caught receiving two packages with more than 100 pounds of marijuana inside.

On Wednesday, Wareham police said management at the Cape Cod Express alerted them about two suspicious wooden crates arriving at the shipping company.

Police said that during the investigation, Michael Chen, 40, claimed ownership of the packages and allowed police to search the crates.

When searching the crates, police discovered 112 pounds of marijuana packaged in plastic food saver bags.

Chen was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana over 100 pounds. Police also seized his vehicle for possible forfeiture proceedings, since the investigation revealed the vehicle was paid for in full with cash.