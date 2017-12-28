RI’s Citizens Bank is one of the beneficiaries from holiday iPhone sales

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Apple is expected to sell millions of new iPhones this holiday season, and one of Rhode Island’s biggest companies will be one of the beneficiaries.

Since 2015, Citizens Financial Group has been Apple’s designated lender for its iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets customers take out a 24-month installment loan to pay for their new phone and gives them the option of trading it in for the newest model after the first 12 payments. They also get AppleCare warranty coverage.

Currently, the program’s required monthly payments to Providence-based Citizens range from $34.50 for an iPhone 8 with 64 GB of storage to $56.16 for an iPhone X with 256 GB. A Citizens spokesman declined to comment on the program, which the company has referred to internally as “iUp.”

The iPhone loans are unsecured, though customers must have a valid credit card to qualify. In an interview on myRITV’s Executive Suite early this year, Citizens Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun described the program as part of a larger effort to expand the bank’s role in unsecured lending.

“It’s hard to grow a credit-card business, but we have a partnership with Apple, for example,” Van Saun said. “We’re helping them provide installment credit for people who purchase the iPhone under the iPhone Upgrade Program.” He added, “There’s a lot of reverse inquiry – a lot of other companies are now approaching us, can we do something similar for them? So that’s also been quite interesting for us.”

Not every iPhone sale means a new loan for Citizens – the bank and Apple are competing with mobile carriers’ own upgrade programs, and some customers will pay for a phone outright rather than over time. But it still appears to be a substantial line of business.

While Citizens no longer breaks out figures on the iUp program regularly, as of March 2016 the bank told investors it had $310 million in iPhone balances, up from $220 million three months earlier. The company has avoided hard numbers since then, but has described the program’s growth as “strong” and “steady.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook