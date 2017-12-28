Taunton trailer a total loss after fire

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The frigid conditions on Thursday caused trouble for crews battling a fire at a Taunton trailer, and they may have played a role in the fire sparking up in the first place.

Sheets of ice surrounded the Willow Terrace home as the water being used by firefighters immediately froze over. A salt truck had to be called in so crews could safely put out the fire.

A deputy fire chief on scene said the fire may have started after a resident attempted to thaw frozen pipes under the trailer using a heat gun.

Taunton FD deputy chief says Willow Terrace trailer fire may have started after resident attempted to thaw frozen pipes using a heat gun under the trailer. Nobody injured. Home is a total loss. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/tlWRCq0MT4 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) December 28, 2017

No one was injured but the home is considered a total loss.

Officials said the resident of a neighboring trailer was also displaced not due to the fire, but because their water pipes also froze solid.

The icy conditions caused similar problems Thursday for crews who responded to fires in Bristol and North Kingstown.