Woman facing drug charges following traffic stop

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a woman during a traffic stop Thursday after she was found with drugs in her car.

According to police, Shannon Barry, 25 of Lakeville, Mass. was stopped on I-95 in Dartmouth around 2 a.m.

During the stop, officers discovered 10 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine in her vehicle.

Police arrested Barry and charged her with one count of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) and two counts of possession of a Class B drug (cocaine and crack cocaine) along with motor vehicle offenses.