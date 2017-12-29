2 trolleys collide in Boston, some riders hurt

BOSTON (AP) — Several injuries are reported after two trolleys were involved in an accident in Boston.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says the collision occurred Friday afternoon on the Mattapan trolley line near the Cedar Line station.

Boston’s Emergency Medical Services said on Twitter that 11 people were being evaluated at the scene. There was no immediate indication that any of the injuries were serious.

On scene at Cedar Grove trolley accident, evaluating 11 patients. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) December 29, 2017

The MBTA said shuttle buses were being used to replace trolleys on the Mattapan line.

No other details were available.

Shuttle buses replacing Mattapan Trolley service in both directions due to a trolley accident near Cedar Grove.