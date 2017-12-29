Claire’s: Independent testing shows ‘asbestos free’ children’s makeup

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Claire’s is continuing to test some of the children’s makeup the company sells following asbestos claims by a local mother and a Rhode Island law firm.

Target 12 first reported this story last week.

A statement released by the company on Friday says initial testing results by an independent certified laboratory show the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free:

“Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos free European vendor.”

In a website posting Friday, the company said it will continue to honor returns from customers who are uncomfortable with using the makeup following the asbestos claims.

The company said they hired the independent laboratory to test the cited products to determine if the reports were accurate. While the testing was in progress, Claire’s stopped sales of the products in question.

The mother, Kristiana Warner, works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation. She said she was already working with a lab on another case and decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

According to a report Warner showed Eyewitness News from the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, the glitter makeup kit came back positive for asbestos.

In total, 17 samples of makeup were tested from Claire’s stores in nine different states, including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders. A letter from the Scientific Analytical Institute said, “all tested positive at alarming rates.”

Claire’s released a statement shortly after learning of the claims:

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

Law firm has Claire’s makeup tested for asbestos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Providence, R.I. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 4 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Chrysotile asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Seattle W.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Chicago, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Milwaukee, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Flip Phone Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glitter" was purchased in New York City. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit With Handle" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Anthophyllite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glittery Makeup Kit With Fold Closure" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Claire's Eyeshadow Palette" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Sparkly Heart Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color.