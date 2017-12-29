E. Coli found in Centre of New England water system, boil-water notice issued

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A boil-water ordinance has been put into place at the Centre of New England Boulevard in Coventry after tests revealed E. Coli in the public water system, according to police.

Lt. David Nelson at the Coventry Police Department said the boil-water ordinance affects approximately 1,000 people. The Centre of New England is a business complex that also includes commercial property, an assisted living home, condominiums and hotels.

Nelson said police were made aware of the ordinance a few hours ago, but the advisory will stand until there are two clean tests in a row. It is unclear at this time when tests found E. Coli in the water or if the entire Centre of New England is affected.

E. Coli is a bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Officials are advising customers to not drink the water without boiling it first to kill off any contaminants.

This is a breaking news story and Eyewitness News is still gathering information. We will have more information as it is provided.