Mass jackpots total nearly $700 million across 3 games

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — People are swarming gas stations and convenience stores across Massachusetts to buy lottery tickets for a chance to receive huge jackpot winnings.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said nearly $700 million is up for grabs this weekend across three jackpot games.

Customers are flocking to one Seekonk gas station, hoping they will have the next winning ticket.

“What would I do if I win? I’m out of here, I’m out of this state. I’m going to be traveling all over the world,” Jose Galvao of North Providence said.

On Friday, the Mega Million Jackpot is an estimated $306 million following no winning tickets on Tuesday. The Powerball Jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $384 million. In addition, Saturday’s in-state Megabucks Doubler drawing is an estimated $7.9 million.

Friday night’s drawing will be the 22nd since the jackpot was hit on Oct. 13, when a $43 million jackpot was split between a ticket sold in Michigan and another in Rhode Island. The upcoming jackpot is the game’s highest since Aug. 11, when there was a $393 million win off of a ticket sold in Illinois.

Saturday night’s drawing is the 19th since the jackpot was hit on Oct. 25 by a ticket sold in Louisiana. That person won $191.1 million.

The most recent jackpot of $384 million is the game’s highest since Aug. 23, when a $758.7 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Chicopee, Mass. This was the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in United States history.

Saturday’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is the highest for the in-state game since March 11, when an $11.34 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Clinton.

Anyone interesting in participating in the drawings can buy tickets at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Mega Million tickets average $2 and will be drawn around 11 p.m. on Friday. Powerball tickets are $2 and will be drawn on Saturday around 10:59 p.m. The Megabucks Doubler costs $1 and will be drawn at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.