‘Necklace lights’ on Newport Pell Bridge out due to electrical problem

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — You might not be able to see the scenic Newport Pell Bridge in the dark over the next couple of days.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) says the “necklace lights” on the bridge are out. The lights follow the cables strung from the bridge towers.

RITBA said the lights are out because of an electrical problem, which is only affecting the necklace lighting portion of the bridge’s electrical system.

The lighting for the road on the bridge deck remains on and there is ample lighting for motorists crossing the bridge, according to RITBA. The flashing red safety lights for planes on top of the towers are also unaffected by the electrical problem.

According to RITBA, it may take several days to restore power to the lights and RITBA personnel and electricians are working on identifying and correcting the problem.