Police: Man arrested after stealing backhoe from Tiverton casino site

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Tiverton man after surveillance footage caught him stealing a backhoe from the Twin River construction site.

Cardi’s Corporation reported the theft of the Caterpillar brand backhoe from the site on Dec. 26. Police said they backhoe is estimated to be worth more than $100,000.

On Thursday, police arrested Joshua Brayton, 43, after using surveillance footage to identify him as the thief.

Brayton was charged with felony larceny and arraigned on Thursday at Tiverton Police Headquarters. He was released on bail pending prosecution by the state’s Attorney General.