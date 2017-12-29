Mayor: 2 dead in shooting, 1 wounded but stable

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Have been briefed on shooting in law offices in North Long Beach. Appears to be a workplace homicide. Both the shooter and a victim are dead. One other person was shot but is in hospital in stable condition. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families LBPD will update. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) December 30, 2017

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

UPDATE: Not an active shooter. This was a workplace violence incident, resulting in a homicide investigation, which remains ongoing. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) December 30, 2017

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.