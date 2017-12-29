Mayor: 2 dead in shooting, 1 wounded but stable

This photo provided by Basileus Zeno shows police at the scene of an active shooting in Long Beach, Calif. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions. (Basileus Zeno via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the California city of Long Beach says a shooting that killed one victim and the gunman also left another person wounded.

Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted that the third person who was shot in a law office Friday is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the shooter and a victim are dead in what appears to be a workplace killing.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.