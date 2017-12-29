Police raid Taunton home, arrest 2 on drug, gun charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two alleged drug dealers Thursday after seizing two illegally possessed guns, assorted narcotics, ammunition and cash from a Taunton home.
Massachusetts State Police and Taunton Police worked with members of a regional gang task force to execute a search warrant of a home on Dunbar Street following an investigation.
Police said they seized a variety of items from the home during their search:
- Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter semi-automatic firearm
- Colt .38 caliber revolver
- 13 pounds of 9-millimeter ammunition
- 12 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
- Four clear plastic bags of what is believed to be cocaine
- 585 assorted pills
- Approximately 100 suboxone strips
- Two clear plastic bags of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine
- One bag of mushrooms
- A quantity of marijuana greater than what is legally permitted
- $1,950 in cash
The homeowners, John Jeffreys, 43, and Kayla Malaguti, 29, were arrested following the search. The two are now facing multiple charges:
- Unlawful possession of the firearms and ammunition
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B crystal methamphetamine
- Unlawful possession of Class B, C, and D pills
- Unlawful possession of Class C mushrooms
- Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class D marijuana
- Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B suboxone
Police said Jeffreys and Malaguti are expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.