Police raid Taunton home, arrest 2 on drug, gun charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two alleged drug dealers Thursday after seizing two illegally possessed guns, assorted narcotics, ammunition and cash from a Taunton home.

Massachusetts State Police and Taunton Police worked with members of a regional gang task force to execute a search warrant of a home on Dunbar Street following an investigation.

Police said they seized a variety of items from the home during their search:

  • Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter semi-automatic firearm
  • Colt .38 caliber revolver
  • 13 pounds of 9-millimeter ammunition
  • 12 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition
  • Four clear plastic bags of what is believed to be cocaine
  • 585 assorted pills
  • Approximately 100 suboxone strips
  • Two clear plastic bags of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine
  • One bag of mushrooms
  • A quantity of marijuana greater than what is legally permitted
  • $1,950 in cash

The homeowners, John Jeffreys, 43, and Kayla Malaguti, 29, were arrested following the search. The two are now facing multiple charges:

  • Unlawful possession of the firearms and ammunition
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B crystal methamphetamine
  • Unlawful possession of Class B, C, and D pills
  • Unlawful possession of Class C mushrooms
  • Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class D marijuana
  • Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B suboxone

Police said Jeffreys and Malaguti are expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.