Police raid Taunton home, arrest 2 on drug, gun charges

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two alleged drug dealers Thursday after seizing two illegally possessed guns, assorted narcotics, ammunition and cash from a Taunton home.

Massachusetts State Police and Taunton Police worked with members of a regional gang task force to execute a search warrant of a home on Dunbar Street following an investigation.

Police said they seized a variety of items from the home during their search:

Smith & Wesson 9 millimeter semi-automatic firearm

Colt .38 caliber revolver

13 pounds of 9-millimeter ammunition

12 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition

Four clear plastic bags of what is believed to be cocaine

585 assorted pills

Approximately 100 suboxone strips

Two clear plastic bags of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine

One bag of mushrooms

A quantity of marijuana greater than what is legally permitted

$1,950 in cash

The homeowners, John Jeffreys, 43, and Kayla Malaguti, 29, were arrested following the search. The two are now facing multiple charges:

Unlawful possession of the firearms and ammunition

Trafficking in cocaine

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B crystal methamphetamine

Unlawful possession of Class B, C, and D pills

Unlawful possession of Class C mushrooms

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class D marijuana

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute of Class B suboxone

Police said Jeffreys and Malaguti are expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.