RISPCA: Owner to move Warwick pit bulls inside after complaints

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the owner of six dogs left chained outside in Warwick will be moving them indoors starting Friday night.

The sight of the dogs off Toll Gate Road sparked widespread complaints on social media and numerous calls to the RISPCA.

“I got 53 calls today,” said Dr. E.J. Finocchio, president of RISPCA. He told Eyewitness News some of those phone calls were about the cruelty situation in Exeter where dozens of animals were discovered living in inadequate, deplorable conditions. The other calls, he said, were about Warwick.

Finocchio said RISPCA has visited the dogs, and found they were in good condition and had access to clean, insulated shelters and water.

“There’s nothing else we can do,” said Finocchio, who said the owner wasn’t breaking any laws. “We’re doing every possible thing we can possibly do.”

Finocchio said he doesn’t condone the way the dogs were being kept, and said he “most definitely” thinks state laws should be changed.

“The law is absolutely ludicrous,” he said. “No dog should be kept out in these temperatures.”

He said folks who’d like to see the laws changed should contact their representatives.

After the RISPCA went to the Warwick site again Friday, the owner agreed to move the dogs to an indoor shelter.