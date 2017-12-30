Acushnet home heavily damaged by fire

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Acushnet firefighters had to contend with single-digit temperatures while they battled a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 a.m on Gammons Road. Firefighters said that the home’s occupants had gotten out of the home on their own and were not hurt. Flames were coming from the front, rear and roof of the home.

Firefighters stayed outside the building because of concerns about the home’s structure, and spent about 45 minutes putting the fire out.

Fire Chief Kevin Gallagher said that crews had to deal with both fire and ice while they worked, and that firefighters will be organizing efforts to help the family that lived there.