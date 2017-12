ACUSHNET, Mass (WPRI) — Crews were on scene early Saturday morning battling a house fire in Acushnet.

Flames broke out around 3 a.m. in the area of Perry Hill Road and Gammons Road.

Town dispatchers tell Eyewitness News they believe everyone got out safely.

Right now, there’s no word on what caused the fire.

