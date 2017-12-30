Jamestown New Year’s Day Plunge canceled

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Sometimes it’s just too cold, even for polar bears and penguins.

The organizers of the Jamestown 1st Day Plunge decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday. It was to have raised money for the Will Kitts Memorial Fund for the Jamestown 8th Grade DC Trip, Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association, and the Jamestown Historical Society.

Temperatures aren’t forecast to get out of the mid-teens Monday.

Organizers said they would still be present at the Jamestown Recreation Center and the Narragansett Cafe to take donations and sell plunge shirts.

The Special Olympics Rhode Island Penguin Plunge is still scheduled to take place at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. Organizers there urged plungers to be careful, however.