SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Scituate police are asking for the public’s help after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

It happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Plainfield Pike, about a mile west of the intersection with Route 116.

Police officers found the victim in the roadway, but the striking vehicle had left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking the public for any information that might help them identify the vehicle or the driver.