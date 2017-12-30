Police: Cruiser rear-ended by drunken driver

RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a police cruiser was hit by an impaired driver, sending the trooper to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police say the cruiser was hit early Saturday as troopers were responding to another crash scene.

Police say the trooper was staged at the merge between Interstate 93 and Route 24 to try slow traffic as other officers responded to a rollover crash that injured six people.

Police say the trooper’s emergency lights were activated when the cruiser was rear-ended by a woman who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The woman was arrested, but police did not immediately release her identity.