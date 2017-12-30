Water available for residents affected by boil-water order in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry residents affected by a boil-water order can fill containers at two fire stations in town, police said Saturday morning.

Coventry police confirmed late Friday that a boil-water order is in effect for homes and businesses on Centre of New England Boulevard after testing found E. Coli in the water system.

The order affects about 1,000 people; although most of the buildings in the area are commercial there are also hotels, condominiums and an assisted living facility.

Residents can fill water containers at the Hopkins Hill and Arnold Road fire stations.

People should not drink water contaminated with E. Coli without boiling it first. The presence of the E. Coli bacteria indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes, and using it could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other short-term symptoms.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said in a news release that the water should be boiled for at least one minute, and that the boil order will remain in effect “until corrective actions are completed.

The Kent County Water System is not affected by the boil order.