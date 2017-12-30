Yawgoo Valley hopes to benefit from cold

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — With the cold weather hitting Rhode Island, there are some businesses that depend on this kind of weather to make a living.

Eyewitness News was at Yawgoo Valley in Exeter on Saturday where we caught up with some people braving the cold, to have some fun.

“Face is cold, hands are cold, yeah some of the colder weather I’ve skied in for sure,” says Chicago resident Michael Cygan. “I think it scares most people away.”

But even though the brutally cold weather deters some people from hitting the slopes, it can help mountains in other ways.

Yawgoo Valley General Manager Tracey Hartman adds, “the colder it is, we can open more racks on the snow guns and produce a lot more snow.”

She also says there are steps to make sure you are safe on the slopes. “Make sure your skin is completely covered, take frequent breaks, don’t try to be a diehard and go all day without stopping, and hydrate I think people don’t realize how they can get dehydrated in the cold weather as well.”

Hartman also hopes the the temperature increases, just a little bit, to help business.

“To start the season the cold really helps because we’re able to cover 100% of our trails so we’re grateful for that, moving forward it would be nice if it moderated slightly just so we could have more people come out.”

As of right now, 10 of the 12 trails at Yawgoo are open right now, and expect the rest to be open by the middle of next week.