More New Year’s Day plunges canceled because of cold weather

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two more New Year’s Day plunges have been called off because of concerns about extremely cold temperatures.

The Special Olympics RI Penguin Plunge has been canceled, organizers said Sunday afternoon. The plunge has been running annually since 1977 and has raised about $3.1 million over its duration.

The Narragansett Lions club also announced Sunday afternoon that their annual plunge has been canceled because of the extremely cold temperatures forecast for Monday. Organizers will still be at the North Pavillion at Narragansett Beach to sell t-shirts and accept donations.

Organizers of the A Wish Come True Polar Plunge, which was scheduled to take place at 1st Beach in Newport on Monday, has been postponed. They plan to reschedule the event but have not yet set a new date.

Jamestown’s “1st Day Plunge” was also canceled Saturday because of the cold.

Temperatures on New Year’s Day are expected to start around zero, with wind chills dropping as far as -25.

Things won’t improve much by noon, with win chills still at approximately -15.

The Rhode Island Department of Health suggested that organizers of all polar plunges consider canceling them, but offered several pieces of advice if you do participate.

DO NOT plunge if you have any heart or serious medical conditions, or if you are not used to higher heart rates from physical activity.

DO NOT stay in the water for more than a few minutes. Body heat is lost 25 times faster in water than in air.

DO NOT dive or somersault into the water.

DO NOT drink alcohol prior to the plunge. Alcohol accelerates hypothermia.

DO bring a robe, blanket, towel or jacket to wear while waiting to plunge and for when you get out of the water. A towel to dry off as well as an extra towel to stand on is also a good idea.

Change out of your wet clothes and dry yourself right away after you come out of the water.

Hypothermia can set in within 30 minutes in Monday’s expected temperatures.