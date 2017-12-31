Cold temperatures lead to broken pipes in Southern RI Saturday

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – Narragansett firefighters were busy Saturday as reports of burst pipes and water leaks poured in.

The Salt Pond Plaza was without waater for most of the day after one such instance, in which a pipe in a vacant unit burst and flooded nearby businesses.

A malfunctioning heating unit was the cause, according to firefighters.

Fire Department units are beginning to respond to broken pipes all over town. Be sure you turn off water to unheated areas or places prone to freezing. Know where your water shut-off is should you need to use it. #RIwx — Narragansett EMA (@NarragansettEMA) December 30, 2017

The jewelry store owner shared video of several inches of water in the business; it had to be vacuumed up and the whole carpet was torn out.

Fire Captain Peter Taylor said firefighters don’t usually have to respond to so many calls for broken pipes in the middle of a streak of cold weather.

“Normally those happen at the end of a cold spell, so to have those today, it was unusual,” he said, “but a day in the life of a firefighter, you never know what you’re gonna be responding to, so we handle it all.”

Crews worked through the night to make repairs in the plaza.