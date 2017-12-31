Pats host Jets in bitterly cold game at Gillette

Related Coverage Patriots Game Forecast and Cold Weather Stats

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The last game of the regular season is set to be one of the coldest in history at Gillette Stadium.

The 12-3 Patriots host the 5-10 Jets Sunday afternoon, and having already secured another first-round playoff bye, they’re playing to secure home field advantage.

If the Jets win, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to sit Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell this week, will secure home field advantage.

The Jets have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

It will be about 15 degrees at gametime in Foxboro, with wind chills dropping to as low as -10. It won’t be the coldest game ever played there – that was the January 10, 2004 game against the Titans. The Patriots have won the five coldest games yet played at Gillette and are 61-11 in December since 2001.

The game’s on WPRI 12 at 1 p.m.