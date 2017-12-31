Police identify victim in Scituate hit-and-run

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Scituate police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night.

Police said Sunday afternoon that the victim is 30-year-old Demetrio Tem-Temaj of Providence.

He was struck by a vehicle Friday at about 11:30 p.m. while walking on Plainfield Pike. Police said the striking vehicle fled the scene and later said they believe it to be a red or maroon General Motors vehicle, 2016 or newer.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle; anyone with information can contact the police at 401-821-5900.