Protesters decry conditions of dogs kept at Warwick home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – About forty people gathered outside a Warwick home to protest the living conditions of six dogs and demand that state laws be changed.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had investigated the property on Toll Gate Road last week after being inundated with phone calls from concerned citizens.

Dr. E.J. Finocchio, president of RISPCA, told Eyewitness News Friday that investigators visited the dogs and found that they were on good condition and had access to clean, insulated shelters and water. The complaints focused on the dogs being kept chained up outside in frigid temperatures.

The RISPCA reported on its website that the owner of the dogs “provided sufficient evidence that he is raising these dogs for hunting purposes,” which under Rhode Island law provides an exemption to regulations governing the housing of dogs, particularly with regard to keeping them outside in cold weather and tethering. The owner claimed that since the dogs were being bred for hunting, they need to be acclimated to cold temperatures.

“The owner of these dogs has been cooperative throughout this entire investigation, and with the assistance of the RISPCA, he has agreed to move all of the dogs to a heated indoor housing facility on the property,” the RISPCA wrote.

Sunday morning, the protestors gathered outside the property to protest the conditions as several Warwick police officers kept an eye on the crowd.

UPDATE: Protesters gathered outside Warwick house where pitbulls were found chained outside in the cold. @RISPCA found owner was NOT breaking any laws. Now, some want the laws to change. Story tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/1pBzOjtMgS — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 31, 2017

“He states that they have adequate shelter because they have hay in a wooden box,” said Larna Grossi of West Greenwich. “That’s not adequate shelter!”

Major Brad Connor of the Warwick Police Department, who was present at the protest, reiterated that the owner hasn’t broken any laws.

The concerned citizens also contacted State Representative Patricia Serpa (D-Coventry, Warwick, West Warwick) about the matter, who told Eyewitness News that she intends to introduce legislation in the next General Assembly session that would eliminate the loopholes and make housing standards uniform for all dogs.

Dr. Finocchio agreed and suggested that those concerned should contact their lawmakers.