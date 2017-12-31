Providence firefighters train for any potential rescue on the ice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the frigid temperatures, Providence firefighters were busy training, making sure they know exactly what to do in case they have to respond to an emergency on the ice.

It takes only minutes for people to freeze after falling through the ice.

Bystanders are advised never to go in after a victim, so it’s up to firefighters to be ready as soon as they get the call to go.

They are constantly training, getting in and out of their special wet suits.

“They keep your body temperature the same throughout it so you can get into the water,” says Lieutenant Brian Belhumeur. “The water isn’t going to get into the suit and you’re going to retain your body heat while you’re operating out on the ice and in the water if need be.”

Once in the suit. they burp the air out, creating a seal to stay warm.

The suits are buoyant, no face protection needed.

When they reach the person in distress, they grab the person by the arm and place a sling over them.

It is a team effort. A firefighter onshore will then pull the rope, bring the victim to safety, with the rescuer following behind.

They are ready for anything.

“Cars that end up in the water. We’ll go in and check for any occupants of them,” adds Belhumeur.

The first responders take their training outdoors as well, cutting holes in the icy ponds at Roger Williams State Park to simulate real-life scenarios.

Firefighters say they don’t just rescue people on the ice. They also rescue animals and advise pet owners to never go out after a pet on the ice. Wait for first responders to get there.