Unruly man with guns arrested at Houston hotel

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say an intoxicated and belligerent man at a downtown hotel where a New Year’s Eve party is scheduled has been arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing after they found several guns and ammunition in his room.

Police say hotel security officers confronted the unruly man early Sunday at the bar at Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel and called for assistance when he refused to be subdued.

Lt. Gordon Macintosh says other officers arrived to take him into custody and found a rifle, shotgun and handgun in his room, plus ammunition. They also found other weapons in his pickup truck.

The name of the man hasn’t been immediately released. He’s been jailed.

The hotel’s annual party Sunday night is one of the city’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations.