PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A male victim was taken to the hospital Monday after he was shot in Providence, city police confirm.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of South Water Street.

Police said the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated with the latest.