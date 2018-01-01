2018 brings increase to RI’s minimum wage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Thousands of workers in Rhode Island will see an increase on their next paychecks.

On Monday the start of 2018 brought a 50 cent increase to the minimum wage, bringing it to $10.10 per hour. That’s an increase of about six percent.

A total of 18 states increased their minimum wage.

Eight states: Alaska, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, Ohio, and South Dakota had small, automatic increases built in to adjust wages to meet inflation and cost increases.

The remaining states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, New York, Vermont, and Washington.