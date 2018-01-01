Customs processing outage delays international travelers

WASHINGTON (WPRI/AP) — An outage of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s processing system briefly led to delays Monday night for international travelers arriving in the U.S.

A spokeswoman for the agency says a two-hour delay starting around 7:30 p.m. EST forced Customs and Border Protection officers to process arriving passengers using backup procedures at some airports.

All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of #CBP’s processing systems. During the disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards. No indication the disruption was malicious in nature. — CBP (@CustomsBorder) January 2, 2018

International passengers arriving at T.F. Green Airport were also affected by the outage, but the disruption was temporary and the system is back online.

Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris says the disruption in processing did not affect the standards for security screening and is not believed to be malicious in nature.