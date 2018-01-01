Crews battle fire, icy conditions on New Year’s Eve

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Residents of a three-story apartment building were forced out into the cold Sunday night when flames broke out inside the building.

The fire started around 9 p.m. in the 1545 Rodman Street building.

The fight was made more difficult by the extreme cold, with sheets of ice forming almost instantly on cars, power lines, and firefighter’s equipment.

“At the point when the fire was well under way the wind added a lot to it and the extreme cold,” said Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch. “We had a couple lines that froze on us, but overall the men did a great job.”

Power was knocked out to several homes on the surrounding streets.

All residents were able to evacuate safely.