Only one polar plunge remains following cold weather cancellations

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – With temperatures hovering at or below zero throughout the night and morning, nearly every New Year’s Day plunge has been called off.

Portsmouth’s New Year’s Day polar plunge is the only such event being held in Rhode Island on Monday. It will start at 11 a.m. at Island Park.

Several other plunge events were cancelled Monday morning.

The West Bay YMCA New Year’s Polar Bear Swim was called off, though those looking to still get wet can take part in an indoor swim at the Kent County YMCA beginning at noon.

The Frozen Clam Dip and Obstaplunge at Goddard State Park in East Greenwich was also modified due to weather. The plunge portion of the event will not be held, though the obstacle will. Those wishing to take part can arrive at 11 a.m. to register for the obstacle course which begins at 12:10.

The Frozen Clam Dip is tentatively rescheduled for January 28 at noon.

No other plunges have been rescheduled at this time.