Police: 1 man killed in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Unit Street in Providence that left one man dead.

Lt. Richard Fernandes of the Providence Police Department said the victim’s friends drove him to Roger Williams Hospital after the shooting, which happened around 8 p.m., and he is in critical condition. Fernandes said that several shots were fired but did not specify how many times the victim was struck.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to provide updates as they come into the newsroom.